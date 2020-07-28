Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Premier stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,027,000 after buying an additional 197,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,002,000 after purchasing an additional 148,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Premier by 60.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 827,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

