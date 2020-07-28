National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

