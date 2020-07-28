Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE MCC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $675.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 11.68 and a current ratio of 11.68. Medley Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 422.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medley Capital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Medley Capital news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 126,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $82,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 364,194 shares of company stock worth $252,689 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

