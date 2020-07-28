Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

