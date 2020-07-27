Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.71 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

