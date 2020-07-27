Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

ZTS opened at $144.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

