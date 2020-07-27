Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $195.27 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

