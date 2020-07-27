Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 233,024 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 94,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,768,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

