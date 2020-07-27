Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

