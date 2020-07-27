Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,840 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $50.82 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.