ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

NYSE:NOW opened at $425.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.53. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.