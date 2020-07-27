Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $48,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $425.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $454.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.38 and its 200 day moving average is $343.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

