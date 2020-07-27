Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

