Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

