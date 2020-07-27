Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

