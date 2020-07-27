Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

