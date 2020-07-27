Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

