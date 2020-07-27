Strs Ohio Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707,726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

TRV stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.