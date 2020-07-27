Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

