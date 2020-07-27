IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $124,464,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $167.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.