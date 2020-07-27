Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.