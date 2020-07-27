WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

