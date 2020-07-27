Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

