Bank of America Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Commodities

Analyst Recommendations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Lowers Intel to Neutral
Bank of America Lowers Intel to Neutral
Intel Cut to “Underperform” at Northland Securities
Intel Cut to “Underperform” at Northland Securities
Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share
HCA Healthcare Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James
HCA Healthcare Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group
Marathon Petroleum Corp Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio
Marathon Petroleum Corp Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report