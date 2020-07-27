Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.78 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $183.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

