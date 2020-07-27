HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.72.

NYSE:HCA opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 273.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 519,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

