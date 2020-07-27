JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

