Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. AXA boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 85,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,632 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 173,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $38.70 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

