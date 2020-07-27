Cwm LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Paypal by 38,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

