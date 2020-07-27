Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

