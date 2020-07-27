Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.56 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

