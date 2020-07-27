Jefferies Financial Group Trims ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Target Price to $79.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

OGS opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

