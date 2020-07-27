Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354,017 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $4,629,316.

Shares of A stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

