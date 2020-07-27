Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cintas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $224,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 60.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $302.60 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.