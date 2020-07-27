M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

