Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 611 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

