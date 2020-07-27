Benin Management CORP Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

