Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,274.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

