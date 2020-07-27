Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.15.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

