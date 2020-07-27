Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,132 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.