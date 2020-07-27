Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $227.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $232.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

