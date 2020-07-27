Strs Ohio Sells 32,177 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

