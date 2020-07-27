Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $3,693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,417 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,336 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $162.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,252.00 and a beta of 1.42. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

