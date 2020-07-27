RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 91,735 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 91,735 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 136,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

