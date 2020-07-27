Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

