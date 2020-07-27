Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.10 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after buying an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

