eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $166.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.15.
NASDAQ EHTH opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. eHealth has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.03.
In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
