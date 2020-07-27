eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $166.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.15.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. eHealth has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

