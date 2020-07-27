Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.
NYSE:MTH opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.