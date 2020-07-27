Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:MTH opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

