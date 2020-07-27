Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 491 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,996,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Nomura increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,168.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,130.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,057.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.