Deutsche Bank Boosts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $170.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $138.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $2,697,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

